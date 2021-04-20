Where are you going?
Margie's Candies

1960 North Western Avenue
Website
| +1 773-384-1035
Chicago's Oldest Candy Shop Chicago Illinois United States

More info

Sun - Thur 9am - 12am
Fri, Sat 9am - 1am

Chicago's Oldest Candy Shop

Old school ice cream parlor and soda shop with homemade candy and ice cream since 1921 in the same location in Bucktown. I wish the little jukeboxes on the tables worked but clearly it’s not hampering their business as there’s a line out the door every day, especially in the summer.

Margie’s is a small place but perfect for an afternoon sundae dripping with hot fudge and maybe a dozen chocolate dipped cherries to go.

By Kaitlyn Barrett , AFAR Local Expert

