Margie's Candies
1960 North Western Avenue
| +1 773-384-1035
Sun - Thur 9am - 12am
Fri, Sat 9am - 1am
Chicago's Oldest Candy ShopOld school ice cream parlor and soda shop with homemade candy and ice cream since 1921 in the same location in Bucktown. I wish the little jukeboxes on the tables worked but clearly it’s not hampering their business as there’s a line out the door every day, especially in the summer.
Margie’s is a small place but perfect for an afternoon sundae dripping with hot fudge and maybe a dozen chocolate dipped cherries to go.