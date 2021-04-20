Where are you going?
Main Street Park City (Old Town Transit Center)

Park City, UT 84060, USA
Website
The Free Public Bus System Park City Utah United States

More info

Mon - Fri 8am - 5pm

Park City’s free public bus system makes it so easy to get around town, you really don’t even need a rental car when you visit. Schedules change with the seasons, so check the website, but in general, buses run from about 7:30 am to midnight during high (winter) season. The buses run from Old Town Main Street’s Transit Center to all three ski resorts (Deer Valley, Park City Mountain Resort, and Canyons) and all the way out to Kimball Junction at the far end of town, with stops in every neighborhood in between. There are bike and ski racks for your equipment. The drivers tend to be longtime locals, too, so pick their brains about the happenings around town.
By Kristen Gould Case , AFAR Local Expert

