Lou Mitchell's Restaurant

565 W Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL 60661, USA
Website
| +1 312-939-3111
Chicago's Oldest Diner Chicago Illinois United States

More info

Sun 7am - 3pm
Mon 5:30am - 3pm
Tue - Fri 5:30am - 4pm
Sat 7am - 4pm

Chicago's Oldest Diner

Lou Mitchell’s diner has been open in the same location since 1923; so long, in fact, that diner patrons witnessed the heyday of Route 66, which started right here next to Union Station. The Chicago city council renamed Jackson Street “Lou Mitchell Way” in the honor of this famous diner and Jan and Michael Stern featured them in their book Road Food.

Lou Mitchell’s is still a popular place and quite busy but visitors get milk duds to tide them over while they wait for breakfast. Enjoy their famous pancakes, omelettes served in a cast iron pan, fresh baked breads and homemade desserts. Chicago has a slew of great breakfast places but Lou Mitchell’s is a classic.
By Kaitlyn Barrett , AFAR Local Expert

