Lone Palm
3394 22nd St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
| +1 415-648-0109
Sun - Sat 4pm - 2am
Stop for a Drink at Lone Palm in the MissionIf someone described the Lone Palm bar as something out of Miami Vice, they wouldn’t be entirely wrong—the neon signs, dim lighting, and white tablecloths in an otherwise casual, somewhat dive-y bar give off a certain Vice-esque vibe.
Stop by the Lone Palm for a drink at the very beginning or the very end of your night—it fills up quickly. Attentive bartenders and oft-refilled bar snacks like Goldfish also make it a good spot for a post-work Happy Hour.
