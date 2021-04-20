Where are you going?
Lone Palm

3394 22nd St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
Website
| +1 415-648-0109
Stop for a Drink at Lone Palm in the Mission San Francisco California United States

More info

Sun - Sat 4pm - 2am

Stop for a Drink at Lone Palm in the Mission

If someone described the Lone Palm bar as something out of Miami Vice, they wouldn’t be entirely wrong—the neon signs, dim lighting, and white tablecloths in an otherwise casual, somewhat dive-y bar give off a certain Vice-esque vibe.

Stop by the Lone Palm for a drink at the very beginning or the very end of your night—it fills up quickly. Attentive bartenders and oft-refilled bar snacks like Goldfish also make it a good spot for a post-work Happy Hour.

Lone Palm is open every day from 4 pm to 2 am.

By Liv Combe , AFAR Contributor

