List Restaurant

Must List
“Seattle’s best happy hour” is not a title to be bestowed lightly, but List has more than its share of devotees. And with good reason: their happy hour features half off the food menu, plus discounted beer and wine. List serves Italian food with a focus on seafood, and it’s an excellent value at happy hour. We loved the gnocchi with black truffle cream, spicy meatballs, and cannelloni with spinach and ricotta. Unsurprisingly, List fills up quickly on the weekends, but if you stop by early, you can settle in, admire the modern decor and striking red chandeliers, and watch the plates pile up with delicious deals. Their happy hour is all day Sunday and Monday, and 4 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday (with a late happy hour Tuesday through Thursday from 9 to midnight).