Lincoln Park Conservatory
2391 N Stockton Dr, Chicago, IL 60614, USA
| +1 312-742-7736
Wicked GardenConstructed way back in 1890, the Lincoln Park Conservatory and Gardens in downtown Chicago boasts a mind-boggling array of exotic plants and flowers. The conservatory is home to four different display houses, as well as sculptures, outdoor gardens, monuments and a tranquil fountain. The irony is that while the sprawling gardens encompass a huge swath of land, it all resides right in the middle of the bustling Lincoln Park area, yet still remains one of the hidden gems of the Windy City. It has been referred to as a botanical goldmine, and is equally entertaining for adults and children alike. This place is indeed one wicked garden. Chicago is known for lots of interesting things, but this is one hidden gem that is both fantastic and free.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
An Oasis Of Green And Blooms in the Windy City
Lincoln Park is a wonderful green area nearing Lake Michigan in Chicago. It has a Zoo free to the public as well as green lawns and flower beds. Near the North end is the multiple room conservator. Like the rest if the park it is open free to the public. It has multiple rooms each with their own mini ecosystem. There is the fern room with sounds of birds chirping and an orchid room where flowers grow from the ground and float from the sky. This conservatory became a lovely sanctuary in a summer rain storm when I was visiting but I imagine would be a peaceful visit in any season.