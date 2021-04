Wicked Garden

Constructed way back in 1890, the Lincoln Park Conservatory and Gardens in downtown Chicago boasts a mind-boggling array of exotic plants and flowers. The conservatory is home to four different display houses, as well as sculptures, outdoor gardens, monuments and a tranquil fountain. The irony is that while the sprawling gardens encompass a huge swath of land, it all resides right in the middle of the bustling Lincoln Park area, yet still remains one of the hidden gems of the Windy City. It has been referred to as a botanical goldmine, and is equally entertaining for adults and children alike. This place is indeed one wicked garden. Chicago is known for lots of interesting things, but this is one hidden gem that is both fantastic and free.