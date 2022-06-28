Letna Park, located on a hilltop in Prague’s seventh district just around the corner from Prague Castle and on the west side of the Vltava River, has exceptional views of the Prague’s numerous bridges, the castle and all across the city. The park includes one of Prague’s most popular beer gardens, paths for running or strolling, and a number of iconic structures such as the neo-Baroque Hanavský Pavilon, built in 1891, and the glass-and-steel Expo 58 Pavilion, which won the Grand Prix for best pavilion at the 1958 World’s Fair in Brussels.