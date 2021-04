Leilani’s on the Beach

Located along the Kāʻanapali Boardwalk, this breezy, open-air beach bar celebrates all that’s authentically Hawaiian. The menu is full of freshly caught Hawaii fish, chicken and pork from local ranchers, and produce grown on more than 40 family-owned Maui farms, while the drink list features regional beers and even Lokelani sparkling rosé, made on the slopes of Haleakala at Maui’s only winery. If you’re more of a cocktail person, Leilani’s has those, too, including a mai tai made with freshly squeezed juice and a Paloma with house-made hibiscus syrup. Whatever you choose, don’t leave without trying the original hula pie—a chocolate cookie crust topped with macadamia nut ice cream.