Honorable Sunset

The California Palace of the Legion of Honor is a smaller version of the Palais de la Legion d'Honneur in Paris, and is not only a museum experience that takes you straight back to France, but is also a divine place to watch the sunset in San Francisco. Within, the Auguste Rodin collection is the third largest in the world (behind Paris and Philadelphia), but the exterior is well worth the wandering. Beautiful marble statues and hidden memorials are scattered throughout the grounds and I love the view from the pictured 'El Cid' statue (done by artist Anna Hyatt Huntington). My favorite memory from this very spot? Taking my best friend out on a celebratory San Francisco bike ride on the morning of her 34th birthday. I gave her husband candles, a cake and some chilled champagne and had him waiting for us in this very spot, at the top of a great climb on our bikes through the Lands End area. It happened to be the same Saturday as Fleet Week and we watched the fly overs and stayed for the glorious colors of sunset. Make the trip to the Legion of Honor and enjoy, yet another, Bay Area evening as the sun goes down.