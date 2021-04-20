Legion of Honor
San Francisco's Legion of Honor, in Lincoln Park in the northwest corner of the city, has stunning views of the Golden Gate Bridge. The building is a replica of the French pavilion constructed for the 1915 Panama-Pacific International Exposition, which was held in large part to announce to the world that San Francisco had overcome the devastation of the 1906 earthquake and fire. Inside, the collection spans centuries, from ancient Egypt to recent works, though its strength is 18th- and 19th-century European (especially French) art. Film buffs may recognize the building from its appearance in Alfred Hitchcock's Vertigo.