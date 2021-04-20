L'éclair de Génie
32 Rue Notre Dame des Victoires, 75002 Paris, France
+33 1 84 79 23 40
Photo by Jessica Antola
Mon - Sat 10am - 7pm
L'Éclair de Génie: Creative Twists on a Classic TreatAt his éclair-focused shop in the Marais, Christophe Adam presents riffs on traditional recipes in eye-popping colors and exotic flavors. You may be tempted by the best-selling Chocolat Grand Cru, but don’t overlook the more off-beat seasonal varieties. This winter, expect to find Spanish nougat (turrón) and a limited-edition gift collection.
This appeared in the November/December 2014 issue.