L'éclair de Génie

32 Rue Notre Dame des Victoires, 75002 Paris, France
Website
| +33 1 84 79 23 40
L'Éclair de Génie: Creative Twists on a Classic Treat Paris France

More info

Mon - Sat 10am - 7pm

L'Éclair de Génie: Creative Twists on a Classic Treat

At his éclair-focused shop in the Marais, Christophe Adam presents riffs on traditional recipes in eye-popping colors and exotic flavors. You may be tempted by the best-selling Chocolat Grand Cru, but don’t overlook the more off-beat seasonal varieties. This winter, expect to find Spanish nougat (turrón) and a limited-edition gift collection.

This appeared in the November/December 2014 issue.

By Aislyn Greene , AFAR Staff

