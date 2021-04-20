Le Royal Monceau, Raffles Paris
37 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
| +33 1 42 99 88 00
Photo courtesy of Le Royal Monceau, Raffles Paris
Le Royal Monceau, Raffles ParisThe façade may be classic, the doormen crisp, and the location tony, but once inside Le Royal Monceau, you’ll feel an independent, unexpectedly edgy spirit running through this luxury hotel. Opened in 1928, the historic spot, now part of the Raffles collection, underwent a complete renovation in the mid-2000s, overseen by interiors master Phillipe Starck, who—true to form—filled the spaces with contemporary style, dramatic flair (like oversized lobby sculptures and a stairwell adorned with dozens of chandeliers), and over 350 pieces of art, many culled from the hotel’s private collection. Art is a big focus here overall: along with a well-stocked art-library-cum-bookstore (which draws a lot of gift-seeking locals) and an on-site showroom curated by local gallerists (recent shows have spotlighted street artists, from Basquiat to Banksy), there’s a resident Art Concierge—the first in Paris—who can create bespoke itineraries for guests and arrange for special access, studio tours, and VIP experiences (including, with enough notice, an after-hours visit to the Louvre).
Unique art and photography also feature prominently in the 85 rooms and 64 suites, accenting Starck-designed furniture, walls of mirrors, marble bathrooms with Clarins products, and quirky touches like acoustic guitars and kids’ amenities from Bonpoint. A mobile recording studio can be set-up upon request, making the top suites favorites of musicians (including Kanye, Celine Dion, and Beyonce), while a cushy downstairs screening room hosts weekly movie nights and other events. Dining options include excellent Japanese fare at Matsuhisa (which also offers sushi-making classes), Michelin-starred Italian at the gorgeous Il Carpaccio, a decadent weekend brunch at La Cuisine (which draws crowds of locals), cigars and spirits at Vinales Lounge, and light bites and late nights at Le Bar Long. Work it off in the longest luxury hotel pool in Paris (it’s just over 75 feet), or relax with a custom facial or body treatment at the Spa My Blend by Clarins.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
A few steps away from the Champs Elysées, Arc de Triomphe and the exclusive Avenue Montaigne shopping district, the Philippe Starck-designed Le Royal Monceau encompases everything that luxury now means in Paris. Starck has renovated it to be a place where even the most mundane detail is extraordinary and where celebrities such as Mike Tyson and Celine Dion can be seen right alongside average Parisians and tourists, comfortably. There are more than enough corners to hide yet just enough places to also be seen. I visited for their legendary brunch and it lives up to the hype I had heard in every way. ‘A Garden in Paris’, by French artist Stéphane Calais, graces the ceiling when you walk into La Cuisine and a colorful glass wall frames an open kitchen that serves up elegance in brunch form. From exquisite pastries, macarons and chocolates by Pierre Hermé to salmon, pasta, omelettes, artisan salads and the freshest fruits -- there are more than enough tempting bites to perfectly accompany a sparkling glass of champagne. Could just be the best brunch I've ever had outside my beloved NYC. Arrive early when you do visit.