Le Bon Marché

24 Rue de Sèvres
| +33 1 44 39 80 00
Sun 11am - 7:45pm
Mon - Wed, Fri, Sat 10am - 8pm
Thur 10am - 8:45pm

A five-level emporium specializing in French luxury brands (Louis Vuitton, Dior, Chanel), Le Bon Marché traces its origins to a stall run by a hatmaker’s son and his wife in 1852. The beauty department is under an Art Deco glass ceiling; the third floor features an extensive children's department with toys, books and clothing. La Grande Épicerie de Paris, Le Bon Marché's expansive and extraordinary food hall, is across the street.
By Sara Tucker , AFAR Contributor

Kelly
over 6 years ago

