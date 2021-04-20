Le Bon Marché 24 Rue de Sèvres

More info Sun 11am - 7:45pm Mon - Wed, Fri, Sat 10am - 8pm Thur 10am - 8:45pm

Le Bon Marché A five-level emporium specializing in French luxury brands (Louis Vuitton, Dior, Chanel), Le Bon Marché traces its origins to a stall run by a hatmaker’s son and his wife in 1852. The beauty department is under an Art Deco glass ceiling; the third floor features an extensive children's department with toys, books and clothing. La Grande Épicerie de Paris, Le Bon Marché's expansive and extraordinary food hall, is across the street.