Le Bon Marché
24 Rue de Sèvres
| +33 1 44 39 80 00
More info
Sun 11am - 7:45pm
Mon - Wed, Fri, Sat 10am - 8pm
Thur 10am - 8:45pm
Le Bon MarchéA five-level emporium specializing in French luxury brands (Louis Vuitton, Dior, Chanel), Le Bon Marché traces its origins to a stall run by a hatmaker’s son and his wife in 1852. The beauty department is under an Art Deco glass ceiling; the third floor features an extensive children's department with toys, books and clothing. La Grande Épicerie de Paris, Le Bon Marché's expansive and extraordinary food hall, is across the street.
