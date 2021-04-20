Where are you going?
Le Bon Cafe

210 2nd St SE, Washington, DC 20003, USA
Website
| +1 202-547-7200
Sun 8am - 2pm
Mon - Fri 7am - 3pm
Sat 8am - 3pm

Le Bon Café is a teeny neighborhood cafe located in the shadow of the Capitol and surrounding landmarks like the Library of Congress and the Supreme Court. The café’s menu is short—pastries and breakfast sandwiches in the morning, and soups, salads, and sandwiches for lunch. Le Bon also serves up a cup of decent coffee. Nothing complicated, just simple fare that’s satisfying and you don’t have to wait long to get it or lose your wallet for it—everything on the menu is very reasonably priced by D.C. standards. It’s no wonder that this is a popular place for Capitol Hill staffers to grab a bite for breakfast or lunch. There are just a handful of tables inside and a few more outside. If you want to do some networking, Eat at Le Bon and you’ll likely be rubbing shoulders with someone who works on the Hill! Otherwise, grab something to go, head down to any of the green areas near the Capitol building, and enjoy a picnic meal.
By Julee K. , AFAR Local Expert
