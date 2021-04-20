Macaroons and People Watching at Ladurée

The Ladurée on Les Champs-Élysées is very well-loved. There is always a regular spate of folks ready to be photographed under the salon's iconic sun-kissed celadon sign, rabbit ears and peace offerings in tow. We slid into a window table for a late breakfast, the perfect place for some exceptional people-watching. We watched Parisians and non-Parisians stroll down the avenue, and people really do appear to just stroll in Paris, as if the city compels them to be cool about it.



We had a simple Parisian breakfast of coffee and croissants and oeufs à la coque, just enough to steady us for a few their confections. We, of course, worked our way through macaroons in all shades of the pastel color wheel. They were all, not surprisingly, very good, a testament to the store’s continuing tradition. The meal was not inexpensive, a function I assumed in part to the store’s popularity and to the fact we ate on fine china, but I did not mind the price: I considered it a fair exchange for the cost of renting a fine space for a short while for so I could pleasure in all the views that Les Champs-Élysées had to offer. As Joe Dassin famously crooned,



Aux Champs-Élysées

Aux Champs-Élysées

Au soleil, sous la pluie

À midi ou à minuit

Il y a tout ce que vous voulez

Aux Champs-Élysées