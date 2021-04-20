Ladurée
75 Av. des Champs-Élysées, 75008 Paris, France
| +33 1 40 75 08 75
Sun - Sat 8am - 7:30pm
Un bonbon fraise pour la dame?Right next to the glorious Arch de Triumph are exquisite shops and street performers lining the pathway to a small location of the most delectable macaroons in the world- Ladurée. One cannot go to Paris without stopping by one of these stores; I promise you, these really are the best in the world.
almost 7 years ago
Macaroons and People Watching at Ladurée
The Ladurée on Les Champs-Élysées is very well-loved. There is always a regular spate of folks ready to be photographed under the salon's iconic sun-kissed celadon sign, rabbit ears and peace offerings in tow. We slid into a window table for a late breakfast, the perfect place for some exceptional people-watching. We watched Parisians and non-Parisians stroll down the avenue, and people really do appear to just stroll in Paris, as if the city compels them to be cool about it.
We had a simple Parisian breakfast of coffee and croissants and oeufs à la coque, just enough to steady us for a few their confections. We, of course, worked our way through macaroons in all shades of the pastel color wheel. They were all, not surprisingly, very good, a testament to the store’s continuing tradition. The meal was not inexpensive, a function I assumed in part to the store’s popularity and to the fact we ate on fine china, but I did not mind the price: I considered it a fair exchange for the cost of renting a fine space for a short while for so I could pleasure in all the views that Les Champs-Élysées had to offer. As Joe Dassin famously crooned,
Aux Champs-Élysées
Aux Champs-Élysées
Au soleil, sous la pluie
À midi ou à minuit
Il y a tout ce que vous voulez
Aux Champs-Élysées
over 6 years ago
Ladurée
Dessert institution
almost 7 years ago
Indulge in Macarons: The Most Delicious Delicacy in Paris
Macarons are to Paris what cupcakes are to New York. These fabulous little delicacies seem simple enough to bake, after all they contain only three ingredients: sugar, almonds and egg whites. However, after one attempt to make these complex pastries in the kitchen you'll see why the precision necessary to master this treat should be left to the professionals.
The two top shops in the city are undoubtedly Ladurée and Pierre Hermé. There is endless debate over which is the best but we personally prefer the traditional ones from Ladurée. We recommend a trip to each for every tourist in town who has a sweet tooth! Ladurée is famous for its pistachio, while Hermé is known for its passion fruit and rose macaroons. Which is better? You be the judge.