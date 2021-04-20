La Scalinatella
Via S. Pasquale, 51, 80121 Napoli NA, Italy
| +39 081 406914
Photo courtesy of La Scalinatella
La Scalinatella: Seaside Dining in Naples“It’s not just the spectacular view or the bar’s perfectly executed Aperol spritz cocktail that makes this hotel so special,” says Nancy Silverton, chef at Osteria Mozza in Los Angeles. “It’s the attentive but not overbearing staff. You probably aren’t their most important guest, but they truly make you feel like you are.” The intimate hotel feels more like a private villa and books up quickly during summer months. Break- fasts are served on bedroom terraces that overlook the Tyrrhenian Sea. The poolside res- taurant serves local specialties such as seafood antipasti and grilled sea bass.
This appeared in the May 2014 issue.