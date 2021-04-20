Where are you going?
La Moon Restaurant

97 Southwest 8th Street
Website
| +1 305-860-6209
The Best Hot Dog You'll Ever Eat! Miami Florida United States

More info

Sun 2pm - 12am
Tue, Thur 11:30am - 2am
Wed 11:30am - 12am
Fri 11:30am - 5:30am
Sat 12pm - 5:30am

The Best Hot Dog You'll Ever Eat!

You haven't experienced a hot dog until you've tried the Super Moon Perro from La Moon Restaurant in Brickell.

The Super Moon Perro is the dog of all hot dogs. The recipe originated in Colombia, but has made its way to the hip neighborhood of Brickell, satisfying customers at almost all hours, perfect after a few cocktails at some of the local bars.

To start, the dog is steamed to get hot, but soft. Then the 12-inch kobe beef hot dog is added. It is then filled with bacon, sausage, garlic mayo, pineapple, homemade mustard, ketchup, cheese, fried onions and a quail egg.

Sounds crazy, but trust.. it's amazing!

By GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert

