Kopi Luwak
Jl. Siulan, Penatih Dangin Puri, Kec. Denpasar Tim., Kota Denpasar, Bali 80237, Indonesia
Sun 8:30am - 6:30pm
Mon - Sat 8am - 6:30pm
Caffeine High!This is Coffee. In Bali we were lucky enough to meet a man who actually loves coffee more than me. He generously offered to take us to his business partners coffee plantation and show us around for the day. I learned more about the growth, processing, selling, roasting, and creating of this nectar of the gods than I ever knew was possible in those hours. This is our friend picking a ripe coffee fruit.
almost 7 years ago
Asian Palm Civet
up close and personal with the maker of Kopi Luwak
almost 7 years ago
Kopi Luwak in its natural form
before it is cleaned and roasted, this is what that delicious coffee looks like
almost 7 years ago
Kopi Luwak = Healthy Coffee??
This woman is over 100 years old and she still makes and drinks kopi luwak on a daily basis. Our guide explained to us that in this town where they produce and consume Kopi Luwak there are many people that live very long lives with no health problems.... i wonder... is Kopi Luwak actually REALLY good for you?
almost 7 years ago
Our first taste of Kopi Luwak
We tasted three different types of coffee. First regular coffee then bali coffee and then of course the Kopi Luwak and let me tell you, what a difference!!!!!!!!!!!!! The Kopi Luwak is so smooth with no bitter after taste. (as i normally find with normal coffee which i only drink occasionally) Even without cream or sugar!