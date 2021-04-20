Where are you going?
Kona Coffee Living History Farm

82-6199 Mamalahoa Hwy, Captain Cook, HI 96704, USA
Mon - Fri 10am - 2pm

For coffee connoisseurs the Kona Coffee Living History Farm illustrates the finer points of historical coffee making. The homestead operates with interpreters who illustrate the life of the Japanese immigrants who started coffee and macadamia nut farming in the 1900s.
The Farm is open for tours and 100% Kona coffee is available in their shop for purchase.

By Andrea Rip , AFAR Local Expert

