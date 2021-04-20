Kødbyens Fiskebar
100 Flæsketorvet
+45 32 15 56 56
Sun 11:30am - 12am
Mon - Thur 5:30pm - 12am
Fri, Sat 11:30am - 2am
Copenhagen's Best Seafood SpotTucked away unassumingly in Copenhagen's hip Meatpacking District is one of the city's top seafood restaurants, Kodbyens Fiskebar Restaurant. The industrial-style interior has design elements taken from the neighborhood and may not seem the setting for a Michelin-worthy meal, but the casual vibe in my opinion, only enhances the experience.
The chef is fanatical about sourcing the freshest seafood. If you haven't booked a table in advance, try going early and score a seat at the bar. The bartender will insist you have a glass of white wine with your oysters (try the briny Marennes). And don't miss the excellent razor clam with maltbread, fennel, tarragon and dill.
almost 7 years ago
Fresh seafood in a City by the sea
In a wonderful city full of wonderful eateries, Kodbyens Fiskebar offers something a little different in wonderful Copenhagen.
This fish bar is situated in "Flaesketovert", Copenhagen's meat packing district. The city is small and the area is only a healthy walk from the centre. It feels somewhat barren after dark, but nestled in the sterile white buildings are buzzing restaurants whose enticing smells escape only when punters move in and out of the blustery winter air.
The decor is typically Danish in its minimalism with the clever addition of illuminated pools of water which make the light dance on the walls and ceiling.
The menu is split into three sections, small medium and large courses. The waiters will advise that there are "no rules" when making your selection, even if you ask for help. This unorthodox approach can be a little confusing but in order to avoid disappointment (the fish isn't served with much on the side), I would suggest over-ordering.
The oyster tasting plate is fantastic, and a lot of fun if in a group. It is the mussels though that are the highlight of the menu. For once a hugely generous portion, served with chunks of rustic bread and whipped butter, with a steel bucket for the shells.
Try and grab one of the comfortable booths by the fish tanks for your meal and afterwards, settle at the huge bar-come-centrepiece for an exotic post fish supper night cap.
