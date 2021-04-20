Kimball Farm
400 Littleton Rd, Westford, MA 01886, USA
| +1 978-486-3891
Sun - Sat 6:30am - 6pm
Kimball Farm's Ice Cream DelightsWhile Kimball Farm has changed a lot over the years (some say too much), the heart and soul of their business continues to draw people in: and that's dairy-fresh ice cream.
On summer evenings, the lines at the take-out windows can be dozens of people long and the parking lot will be packed. But, it's worth the wait, as this local icon serves up some of the very best ice cream in the region.
It has gotten touristy from its humble beginings in the 1930's, with a petting zoo, gift shop, bumper boats, and too many other sideshows. But the heart and soul of the place, the ice cream, is still as great as it's always been.