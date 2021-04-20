Khartoum (Sudanesischer Imbiss)
Wiener Straße 69, 10999 Berlin, Germany
+49 176 23193916
Sun - Sat 11am - 12am
Sudanese Falafel & Fast FoodIn the heart of trendy Kreuzberg, Khartoum is a small, friendly restaurant and take-away. Offering one of the city's best Sudanese falafels, it also sell vegan and vegetarian-friendly dishes for under 5€, or extra-filling meat plates for just a few euros more.
Try the "Falafel Teller" (Falafel Plate). Portions are big. In the summer, get a seat outside on the patio if there's room, or else grab a falafel sandwich for take-away to the nearby Görlitzer Park for a picnic.