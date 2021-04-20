St. Oberholz Apartments [CLOSED]
Rosenthaler Str. 72A, 10119 Berlin, Germany
| +49 30 55578595
Photo courtesy of St. Oberholz Apartments
More info
Sun 9am - 10pm
Mon - Thur 8am - 10pm
Fri 8am - 12am
Sat 9am - 12am
St. Oberholz ApartmentsSt. Oberholz Café is best known for its role as an informal hub for Berlin’s start-up community. Local companies like Soundcloud started their business over a St. Oberholz coffee, and the place is still popular with young, caffeine-fueled customers banging out pitches on their glowing Macbooks. In the midst of all this, it’s easy to miss that the building itself is particularly handsome, with uniquely shaped windows and a gorgeous spiral staircase winding up to the first floor.
Even less obvious to the average customer is how the building's elegance extends into the four apartments above the café. Ranging from 50 to 117 square meters apiece, they each have one or two bedrooms along with a lounge area, kitchen, and bathroom. The apartments can accommodate two to four people and are available to rent on a daily basis. And, of course, the café below is perfect for guests wishing to immerse themselves in the city’s entrepreneurial side.