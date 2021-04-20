Where are you going?
Keauhou Bay

Keauhou Bay, Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI 96740, USA
Meet Humuhumunukunukuapuaa

The most colorful of all the state fishes also has the most spectacular name: Hawaii’s Humuhumunukunukuapuaa. While the name is unusual, the Humuhumu (for short) is fairly easy to spot at any good snorkeling beach in the Hawaiian Islands. The one pictured was spotted in the protected Keauhou Bay on the Big Island where the water is clear and fish abound. It is also a great place to spot green sea turtles munching on algae in the shallow pools near the shore.
By Andrea Rip , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Andrea Rip
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Fantastic Fish at Keauhou

One of the better snorkel spots I have been to is at Keauhou Bay, where the variety of fish is impressive and green sea turtles come to feast.

The bay has been the location of some revitalization and preservation efforts recently, which makes the aquatic environment a beautiful place to get in the water and swim with the fish.
The bay is a great place to see parrot fish (like the one in this picture), humuhumunukunukuapuaa (Hawaii's State trigger fish), butterfly fish, and all sorts of colorful aquatic life.

