Fantastic Fish at Keauhou

One of the better snorkel spots I have been to is at Keauhou Bay, where the variety of fish is impressive and green sea turtles come to feast.



The bay has been the location of some revitalization and preservation efforts recently, which makes the aquatic environment a beautiful place to get in the water and swim with the fish.

The bay is a great place to see parrot fish (like the one in this picture), humuhumunukunukuapuaa (Hawaii's State trigger fish), butterfly fish, and all sorts of colorful aquatic life.