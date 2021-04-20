John K. King Used & Rare Books

Rare Literature in Detroit

John K. King's Book Store is four stories of rare and used books ranging from classics to modern and everything in between. With a tremendous number of titles in stock, this bookstore probably has the exact edition you are looking for—after all, King's passion for rare books and antiques has been the driving force in his business since 1971. The staff is very helpful, something quite necessary for such an overwhelmingly large collection.



This bookstore is a perfect stop for the traveler looking for a new adventure in written word.



