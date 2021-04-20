Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

John K. King Used & Rare Books

901 W Lafayette Blvd, Detroit, MI 48226, USA
Website
| +1 313-961-0622
The King of Rare Books Detroit Michigan United States
Rare Literature in Detroit Detroit Michigan United States
The King of Rare Books Detroit Michigan United States
Rare Literature in Detroit Detroit Michigan United States

More info

Mon - Sat 9:30am - 5:30pm

The King of Rare Books

If John K. King Used & Rare Bookstore looks more like an enormous factory than a sweet independent bookstore, consider this: The building, which was once an old glove factory, stuffs more than a million secondhand and rare books onto each of its four floors. Each of these floors is open for browsing Monday through Saturday, but inquisitive readers must schedule an appointment to view the Rare Book and Art Book Rooms. With such a colossal selection, it's rare that readers leave without an extraordinary find.

By Jessica S. , AFAR Contributor

More Recommendations

Andrew Sauro
almost 7 years ago

Rare Literature in Detroit

John K. King's Book Store is four stories of rare and used books ranging from classics to modern and everything in between. With a tremendous number of titles in stock, this bookstore probably has the exact edition you are looking for—after all, King's passion for rare books and antiques has been the driving force in his business since 1971. The staff is very helpful, something quite necessary for such an overwhelmingly large collection.

This bookstore is a perfect stop for the traveler looking for a new adventure in written word.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points