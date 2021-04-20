John K. King Used & Rare Books
901 W Lafayette Blvd, Detroit, MI 48226, USA
| +1 313-961-0622
Mon - Sat 9:30am - 5:30pm
The King of Rare BooksIf John K. King Used & Rare Bookstore looks more like an enormous factory than a sweet independent bookstore, consider this: The building, which was once an old glove factory, stuffs more than a million secondhand and rare books onto each of its four floors. Each of these floors is open for browsing Monday through Saturday, but inquisitive readers must schedule an appointment to view the Rare Book and Art Book Rooms. With such a colossal selection, it's rare that readers leave without an extraordinary find.
almost 7 years ago
Rare Literature in Detroit
John K. King's Book Store is four stories of rare and used books ranging from classics to modern and everything in between. With a tremendous number of titles in stock, this bookstore probably has the exact edition you are looking for—after all, King's passion for rare books and antiques has been the driving force in his business since 1971. The staff is very helpful, something quite necessary for such an overwhelmingly large collection.
This bookstore is a perfect stop for the traveler looking for a new adventure in written word.
