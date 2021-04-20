One Day International

One thing I absolutely love to do when abroad is play cricket. I have no idea why, as I despise baseball. Maybe it is the exoticness of it all, not really sure. First time I batted and bowled was deep in Kerala, India. It was nearly 100 degrees and I was playing with a bunch of kids aged around twelve years old. They laughed hysterically when I bowled but I didn't care, it was so much fun and I got close to the wickets about 20% of the time. They were impressed with my batting though, that is until I hit their ball over a small ledge and it took us some time to retrieve it from the neighbors yard (some things are similar in all cultures).



This shot was taken in southwest Jamaica. I was staying at Jake's Guest House and they recommended a day trip that included a boat ride to a private beach where we drank rum and beer, ate seafood that was caught in the waters right off of the beach and cooked in an oil-drum grill on the beach, snorkeled and played cricket with the cooks and fishermen. An incredible day!