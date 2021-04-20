Where are you going?
Jack Rose Dining Saloon

2007 18th St NW, Washington, DC 20009, USA
Website
| +1 202-588-7388
A Whiskey Bar? That's an Understatement. Washington, D.C. District of Columbia United States

Sun - Thur 5pm - 2am
Fri, Sat 5pm - 3am

A Whiskey Bar? That's an Understatement.

Located on the edge of the Adams-Morgan neighborhood, this saloon features library-style shelves of over 1,400 varieties of whiskey from floor to ceiling. Single Malt and Blended Scotch, Irish, Canadian, Belgian, Japanese, Indian, Welsh, and American (bourbon and rye) flavors are provided in one or two ounce pours. If whiskey isn't your drink of choice, craft beers and cocktails are available as well. Aside from the main bar, it features a whiskey cellar, a tiki bar, and an open-air roof terrace for drinks and cigars while witnessing the revelry below on 18th Street.
By Christian Mirasol , AFAR Local Expert
