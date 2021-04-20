Jack Rose Dining Saloon

A Whiskey Bar? That's an Understatement.
Located on the edge of the Adams-Morgan neighborhood, this saloon features library-style shelves of over 1,400 varieties of whiskey from floor to ceiling. Single Malt and Blended Scotch, Irish, Canadian, Belgian, Japanese, Indian, Welsh, and American (bourbon and rye) flavors are provided in one or two ounce pours. If whiskey isn't your drink of choice, craft beers and cocktails are available as well. Aside from the main bar, it features a whiskey cellar, a tiki bar, and an open-air roof terrace for drinks and cigars while witnessing the revelry below on 18th Street.