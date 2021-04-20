Irvin House Vineyards and Firefly Distillery
6812, 6775 Bears Bluff Rd, Wadmalaw Island, SC 29487, USA
| +1 843-557-1405
Photo by Caroline Eubanks
More info
Tue - Sat 11am - 5pm
Home of the Original Sweet Tea VodkaThere may be imitators out there, but when it comes to sweet tea vodka, the best, and original, is Firefly. Located on a barrier island 45 minutes from Charleston, South Carolina, this vineyard started making their own muscadine vodka back in 2008. From there they created their now signature product, the Firefly Sweet Tea Vodka, which now comes in flavors like mint, lemon, peach and raspberry. It incorporates tea from nearby Charleston Tea Plantation, one of the last of its kind in America.
Those of age can sample six Firefly products for $6 in the tasting room, which includes a keepsake shot glass. Your options include the full range of Firefly products, including those not yet on the market, Sea Island Rum, Southern Accents liqueurs and the Firefly moonshines.
Take this opportunity to purchase items that aren't available in stores yet, namely the Southern Lemonade, made with no preservatives so you'll be sure to drink it fast. While you're there, go next door to Irvin Vineyards, where you can sample their wines for only $4. The distillery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 am to 5 pm.