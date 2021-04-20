InterContinental Mark Hopkins
999 California St, San Francisco, CA 94108, USA
| +1 415-392-3434
Photo courtesy of InterContinental Mark Hopkins
InterContinental Mark HopkinsRising up from the top of Nob Hill, the elegant InterContinental Mark Hopkins has a deep history in San Francisco. Mark Hopkins, one of the founders of the Central Pacific Railroad, built his mansion on this site in the 19th century. Most of the original property was destroyed in the fire that followed the 1906 earthquake, but mining engineer George D. Smith snagged the prime location, which, on clear days today affords views of the Golden Gate Bridge and the Bay Bridge. The hotel opened in 1926 and has entertained movie stars, presidents, musicians, and international dignitaries, among them Elizabeth Taylor, Elvis Presley, Dwight Eisenhower, and Nikita Khrushchev. (The Rolling Stones once booked two floors to accommodate their crew.) Multi-million dollar renovations and a 2002 restoration have kept the hotel both current and beautifully preserved. Start your stay with a sunset cocktail at the hotel’s historic sky lounge, the Top of the Mark.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
San Francisco's Mark Hopkins (Intercontinental) Hotel
At the peak of Nob Hill sits the Mark Hopkins Hotel (right across the street from the other luxury spot The Fairmount), the former mansion of Central Pacific Railroad founder Mark Hopkins. Not only are the rooms fabulous and the views killer, it is famous for its restaurant, Top of the Mark, which offers breathtaking views of the city. I love going there for brunch; if you go right when they open in the winter, you can catch the sunrise. They have great programs for wine happy hours as well.