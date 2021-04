InterContinental Mark Hopkins

Rising up from the top of Nob Hill, the elegant InterContinental Mark Hopkins has a deep history in San Francisco . Mark Hopkins, one of the founders of the Central Pacific Railroad, built his mansion on this site in the 19th century. Most of the original property was destroyed in the fire that followed the 1906 earthquake, but mining engineer George D. Smith snagged the prime location, which, on clear days today affords views of the Golden Gate Bridge and the Bay Bridge. The hotel opened in 1926 and has entertained movie stars, presidents, musicians, and international dignitaries, among them Elizabeth Taylor, Elvis Presley, Dwight Eisenhower, and Nikita Khrushchev. (The Rolling Stones once booked two floors to accommodate their crew.) Multi-million dollar renovations and a 2002 restoration have kept the hotel both current and beautifully preserved. Start your stay with a sunset cocktail at the hotel’s historic sky lounge, the Top of the Mark.