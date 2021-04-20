InterContinental Mark Hopkins

San Francisco's Mark Hopkins (Intercontinental) Hotel

At the peak of Nob Hill sits the Mark Hopkins Hotel (right across the street from the other luxury spot The Fairmount), the former mansion of Central Pacific Railroad founder Mark Hopkins. Not only are the rooms fabulous and the views killer, it is famous for its restaurant, Top of the Mark, which offers breathtaking views of the city. I love going there for brunch; if you go right when they open in the winter, you can catch the sunrise. They have great programs for wine happy hours as well.