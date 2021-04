Impala Stampede outside Anglo American Ferreiras Dorp, Johannesburg, 2001, South Africa

Antelopes on Main Street This Impala Stampede sculpture was originally donated by the Oppenheimer. It was vandalized many years ago at its original location in Oppenheimer Park, but has been repaired and moved to this spot on Main Street, a beautiful pedestrian mall, right outside the Anglo American headquarters. A nice place to take a stroll on an afternoon.