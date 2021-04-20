Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Imogene + Willie

2601 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37204, USA
Website
| +1 615-292-5005
Imogene + Willie, Nashville Nashville Tennessee United States

More info

Sun 12pm - 5pm
Mon - Thur 10am - 6pm
Fri, Sat 10am - 7pm

Imogene + Willie, Nashville

Imogene + Willie offers classic clothing and boots, but the real draw is denim. Practically a shrine to jeans, the boutique has patterns hanging from the rafters, and vintage sewing machines rattle away as you shop. Select your favorite cut, and a tailor will custom-fit a pair on-site.
2601 12th Ave. S., (615) 292-5005. This appeared in the October 2013 issue.
By April Kilcrease , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points