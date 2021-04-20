Imogene + Willie
2601 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37204, USA
| +1 615-292-5005
Photo by Drew Tyndell/thesoutherly.com
Sun 12pm - 5pm
Mon - Thur 10am - 6pm
Fri, Sat 10am - 7pm
Imogene + Willie, NashvilleImogene + Willie offers classic clothing and boots, but the real draw is denim. Practically a shrine to jeans, the boutique has patterns hanging from the rafters, and vintage sewing machines rattle away as you shop. Select your favorite cut, and a tailor will custom-fit a pair on-site.
