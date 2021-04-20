Visit the Charming Île Saint Louis

Visitors often overlook the quaint island just steps away from Notre Dame Cathedral. It's easily accessible by bridges from both the left and right banks. Most people use the small bridge located right behind Notre Dame.



This tiny island provides an escape from the hustle and bustle of the city of Paris. Its charm lies in the fact that it is home to no major 'attractions' and instead simply provides a village atmosphere.



Have a look around at the grand townhouses before you leave as this is one of the most exclusive areas to live in all of Paris.



The island is a great place to buy gifts. Its adorable specialty shops sell everything from art to cheese to organic French wine. If you're a fan of champagne, you simply must visit Dilettantes. Here you can sample small artisan Champagnes in an underground tasting cavern where you will get a real education in bubbles. If the sparkling stuff isn't your thing, do a tasting at L'Etiquette where the quirky owner will teach you all about why organic wine is superior to conventional wine.



You also must try Berthillon Glacier, the island's most famous ice cream shop. We highly recommend the salted caramel! Probably the best ice cream I had all year!