Ile de la Cité

A Day in Ile de Cité

On Sundays from 8 a.m. –7 p.m., the flower market near Notre Dame also sells birds of all shapes and sizes, and rabbits, too! It is known as <em>Marché aux Fleurs et Oiseaux</em>. (The flower market is mostly composed of plants on Sunday; on other days it includes cut flowers.) Take the Metro to Cité and when you come up the stairs, turn around and you'll be there. The little birds flutter and the planters full of colorful shrubs and flowers are really beautiful. And the rabbits are soft and cuddly. Walk down rue de Lutece and you'll run into the Cour du Mai which marks the entrance to Palais de Justice and behind the wall you'll find one of Paris's most beautiful churches, Sainte-Chapelle. Sainte-Chapelle was built in 1248 by Louis IX to house the crown of thorns and other religious relics. The most stunning elements of the church are the 15 stained glass windows and the Rose Window, which together depict over 1,000 religious scenes. The nearby Conciergerie prison was busy during the Revolution, and yes, the guillotine was used here. Ever visit to the Ile de Cité should include a stop at Notre Dame. If it's open, go to the Crypte Archeologique, where you'll find the ruins of houses from 2,000 years ago. Then take a walk to Au Bougnat, a really good bistro (bistrot). Have a great day in Ile de Cité!