Iglesia de Guadalupe
Calle de Licenciado Primo Verdad
Photo by Suzanne Barbezat
Celebrating the Virgin of GuadalupeOur Lady of Guadalupe, the patron saint of Mexico, is celebrated throughout the country on December 12. Festivities at the Basilica de Guadalupe in Mexico City are massive, but there are substantial festivities throughout the country. In Oaxaca, parents dress up their children in traditional peasants' garb and take them to the Iglesia de Guadalupe on the north side of the Llano park. They enter the church to receive a blessing from the priest and outside they line up in front of the image of the Virgin. There are photographer's stalls set up in front of the church to take a commemorative photo and the park is filled with food stands and mechanical rides for the kids' entertainment after the religious duties are fulfilled.
The feast day of the Virgin of Guadalupe is the unofficial beginning of Christmas festivities in Mexico, which don't come to an end until Kings' Day on January 6.