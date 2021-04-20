Where are you going?
Humpy's Big Island Alehouse

75-5815 Alii Dr, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740, USA
Website
| +1 808-324-2337
Humpy's Hawaiian Location Kailua-Kona Hawaii United States

More info

Sun - Sat 8am - 2am

Humpy's Hawaiian Location

Originally an Alaskan favorite, Humpy's has a satellite location on the Big Island in Kona. The open-air restaurant serves up the same great food with a speciality of seafood. The fish tacos will wow tastebuds, as will most of the menu. Humpy's serves a full menu of beers, many sourced from local breweries. If beer isn't your thing, the cocktails are quite delish.

Humpy's location in Kona is right across the street from the beach and the perfect place to relax and watch the sun go down.
By Andrea Rip , AFAR Local Expert

