Hula Grill Kaanapali

Sip a Drink with Your Toes in the Sand

While there are a lot of places in Kaʽanapali to grab a tropical drink, Hula Grill is the only bar that has an outdoor patio with sand. There is live music seven days a week, and its central location at the heart of Whalers Village makes for a busy and happening perch. For drinks, order a glass of "Barefoot Brew," crafted by Maui Brewing Company. The beer is made specifically for the restaurant so Hula Grill is the only place in Kaʽanapali where you can enjoy the refreshing ale. Of course, there's also a full range of cocktails, and lava flows, daiquiris, and multi-hued Mai Tais consistently make the rounds. The daily "Aloha Hour" is from 3-5 p.m. This is one of the best places in Kaʽanapali to grab a drink, enjoy the music, and dip your toes in the sand.