House of Pacific Relations International Cottages
2125 Park Boulevard
| +1 619-234-0739
Sat, Sun 12pm - 5pm
Houses of Hospitality in Balboa ParkThere are about 32 countries represented in this little section of Balboa Park, each country housed in its own cute little Spanish Colonial cottage built for the 1935 Exposition. Pictured here are the houses for China and Scotland. The little cottages sit in a horseshoe shape around a grassy area where you can have a picnic or sit on a blanket to watch the shows.
Each Sunday from March through October, a different cottage features music and dancing using the costumes and serving food from that part of the world. At different times of the year, cottages have special events to showcase their culture with food and music. During other events, such as December Nights at Balboa Park, all the houses are open and serving food local to that country.