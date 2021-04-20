Where are you going?
House of Pacific Relations International Cottages

2125 Park Boulevard
Website
| +1 619-234-0739
Houses of Hospitality in Balboa Park San Diego California United States

Sat, Sun 12pm - 5pm

Houses of Hospitality in Balboa Park

There are about 32 countries represented in this little section of Balboa Park, each country housed in its own cute little Spanish Colonial cottage built for the 1935 Exposition. Pictured here are the houses for China and Scotland. The little cottages sit in a horseshoe shape around a grassy area where you can have a picnic or sit on a blanket to watch the shows.

Each Sunday from March through October, a different cottage features music and dancing using the costumes and serving food from that part of the world. At different times of the year, cottages have special events to showcase their culture with food and music. During other events, such as December Nights at Balboa Park, all the houses are open and serving food local to that country.
By Rajam Roose , AFAR Local Expert

