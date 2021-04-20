Hotel Park City, Autograph Collection
2001 Park Ave, Park City, UT 84060, USA
Photo courtesy of Hotel Park City, Autograph Collection
Hotel Park City, Autograph CollectionSituated at the base of the Park City slopes, this Autograph Collection Hotel (part of Marriott International) exudes an old-world ski-resort vibe, with a grand lobby featuring soaring ceilings, exposed-wood beams, and a stone fireplace surrounded by leather club chairs. The same rustic elegance extends to the 100 suites, each of which comes with its own fireplace, jetted tub, and private balcony or patio for enjoying a glass of wine alongside views of the Wasatch Mountains or 18-hole Park City Golf Course. Start the day with some laps at the outdoor heated pool or hit the slopes, then experience après-ski bliss in the 10,000-square-foot spa, which includes herbal-infused steam rooms, a dry cedar sauna, and recovery treatments like a therapeutic mineral soak and reflexology foot massage. There are also two on-site restaurants—Ruth’s Chris Steak House and the more casual Bandannas Bar & Grill, where you can pair quinoa burgers with local brews.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Hotel on the Golf Course
Hotel Park City is a beautiful and intimate boutique hotel located right on the Park City Golf Course. Its lobby, on-site spa and pool are all elegantly intimate. Ruth's Chris Steak House is on-site too. It's within easy walking distance of Park Avenue, with its sporting goods and grocery stores, and just about a mile from Historic Main Street, but the lavishly appointed beds and beautiful views might make you want to stay in the room!