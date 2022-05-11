Where are you going?
Park City Mountain Resort

1345 Lowell Ave, Park City, UT 84060, USA
+1 435-649-8111
Park City Mountain Resort Park City Utah United States

More info

Thur - Sun 11am - 6pm

Park City Mountain Resort

Acquired by Vail Resorts in 2014 and combined with Canyons in 2015, Park City Mountain now boasts 7,300 skiable acres with 324 runs accessed by 41 lifts. That includes four gondolas and 32 chairlifts. Those lifts also provide access to eight terrain parks, including six half-pipes. There’s even a lift right from the middle of town. And the fun doesn’t end when the sun goes down, with night skiing on three runs open until 9 p.m. Child care is available, too, for babies as young as six weeks old, while two- to six-year-olds can add on the Ripperoo kids ski lesson. For experts, there’s great tree skiing and off-piste options to explore and enjoy.
By Cameron Martindell , AFAR Local Expert

