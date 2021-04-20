Where are you going?
Utah Olympic Park

3419 Olympic Parkway
+1 435-658-4200
Utah's Olympic Venues Park City Utah United States

More info

Sun - Sat 9am - 6pm

Utah's Olympic Venues

Salt Lake City made its first bid for the Winter Olympics in 1989 and persevered until it was chosen to host the Games in 2002. The city built a number of facilities required to accommodate such a massive event, including the existing light-rail and commuter-rail system. Venues are dotted around the city and up in the mountains, and many of them are still used to inspire and train Olympic hopefuls. A handful of these sites are open to visitors, such as Deer Valley Resort, Maverik Center, Soldier Hollow's cross-country ski resort, Utah Olympic Oval, and Utah Olympic Park outside of Park City.
By Cameron Martindell , AFAR Local Expert

