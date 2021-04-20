Utah's Olympic VenuesSalt Lake City
made its first bid for the Winter Olympics in 1989 and persevered until it was chosen to host the Games in 2002. The city built a number of facilities required to accommodate such a massive event, including the existing light-rail and commuter-rail system. Venues are dotted around the city and up in the mountains, and many of them are still used to inspire and train Olympic hopefuls. A handful of these sites are open to visitors, such as Deer Valley Resort, Maverik Center, Soldier Hollow's cross-country ski resort, Utah Olympic Oval, and Utah Olympic Park outside of Park City
.