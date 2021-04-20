Hôtel Molitor Paris–MGallery by Sofitel 13 Rue Nungesser et Coli, 75016 Paris, France

Hôtel Molitor Paris–MGallery by Sofitel After laying abandoned for more than 20 years, a historic Art Deco swimming pool and health club in the 16th Arrondissement has been reborn as one of the most unique hotels in Paris—one that even locals check in to when they want a quick getaway. Now part of the MGallery by Sofitel collection, the property feels much like an urban resort thanks to its location—while the city center and typical tourist sites are a metro ride away, the block-long hotel sits right in the middle of attractions like the Jean Boulin stadium, Parc de Prince, the Roland Garros tennis center (home of the French Open), the Auteuil racetrack, and Bois de Boulogne Park. Design-hounds also love the place for its eye-catching, very Insta-worthy spaces, including the vibrant reception area (with its graffitied Rolls Royce installation) and the lobby-level brasserie and bar (done up in restored Art Deco elements, a mix of contemporary and flea-market furnishings, street-art-inspired murals, and colorful modern artwork).



Heated for all-year use, the outdoor, Olympic-sized pool is surrounded by vintage-style deck chairs and blue and yellow guestroom doors, which once led to the pool changing cabins. More selfie backdrops—plus drinks, light bites, and live DJs—can be enjoyed at the rooftop bar, which has become a popular summer hangout. Additionally, the hotel offers a 16,000-plus-square-foot wellness club with an indoor pool (the restored original from 1929), gym, extensive class offerings (including a number of in-pool workouts), and private trainers, and a beautiful Spa by Clarins with 13 treatment rooms, a hammam and sauna, and a Shu Uemura hair salon. After you’ve seen it all, retreat to one of the 124 rooms and suites, designed by Jean-Philippe Nuel in a crisp, contemporary style. Each room comes with a Nespresso machine, Bose dock station, and Clarins bath products, while suites have extras like separate living rooms and large furnished terraces. Windows or balconies frame views of the city or pool, providing even more photo ops.