Hokuloa Church

Pahala, HI 96777, USA
Website
History of Christianity on the Big Island Naalehu Hawaii United States

History of Christianity on the Big Island

Influenced by missionaries who began arriving in the early 1800s, the Hawaiian Islands now maintain several historic mission churches and even continue to hold Sunday services in some.

Hokuloa Church was built in 1852 by Reverend Lorenzo Lyons, who engaged the entire town to help with the construction.

The area has ancient petroglyphs etched in volcanic rock, and the sugar cane train hauled sugar via a nearby rail line.

Now home to Hokula United Church of Christ, the property remains a picturesque part of the Big Island's history.

By Andrea Rip , AFAR Local Expert

