Heir Looms Old World Imports Plaza Rd, Tubac, AZ 85646, USA

What History Weaves...Incredible Rugs in Tubac Say "Arizona" and "rug" in the same sentence, and the venerable Navajo weaving of northern Arizona comes to mind. At the other end of the state, about an hour's drive south of Tucson, you can find not just Navajo, but an eclectic collection of rugs that span the glob: Zapotec weavings from Oaxaca, rugs from India, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Iran, and Afghanistan...



As you enter the town of Tubac, you'll see Heir Looms Old World Imports on the right. Inside, mention Afghanistan, and gallery owner Lincoln Wilson may well show you some remarkable pieces from his personal collection: war rugs that have history literally woven into them. These are contemporary documents using timeless techniques. Rug-making in that part of the world is not frozen in time, but very much a part of living history. What might seem like geometrical patterns can turn out to be Soviet tanks, grenades, U.S. helicopters...



From museum-quality pieces to something for your den, you're sure to find a treasure in this family-owned gallery.



Established as a Spanish garrison in the 1750s, this spot in the Santa Cruz Valley is now often referred to as the "Sedona of Southern Arizona" due to its concentration of artists and galleries. Even in mid-summer, the temperatures tend to be cooler than Tucson, but February might be the best time to come—for over five decades, the Tubac Festival of the Arts has been showcasing the region's artisans.