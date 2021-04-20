Haymarket Pub & Brewery
737 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60661, USA
| +1 312-638-0700
Fri - Sun 2pm - 9pm
Tue - Thur 4pm - 9pm
Haymarket Pub & Brewery, Chicago, IllinoisA visit to Chicago's historic meat-packing district at any time is, in and of itself, a bit of an adventure. The area has certainly seen enough transitions to bring in the hip and happening in recent years. However the best reason to visit, outside of the odd chop factory still in operation, is the Haymarket. This is beer and food done right. From the Mother Jones Abbey Style Dubbel to the Last Chance Belgian I.P.A., these are beers of distinction. Toss in the best soft pretzels in the Midwest, the famed chocolate stout cake—with bacon—and a brilliant casual atmosphere, and you've got a good place to go for a drink.
over 5 years ago
Great local craft beer in Chicago
I happened on Haymarket by chance after deciding not to wait an undetermined amount of time for a seat at the bar at nearby Girl and the Goat. Initially disappointed that I "settled" for what seemed to be your run of the mill bar, I was so glad I ended up at Haymarket. The bartender was so friendly and gladly switched the TV in front of me to the baseball game I wished to watch. I wasn't planning on drinking but decided to sample a few of the beers brewed in house. The bartender recommended the WTF?? Belgian Red, Strawberry Patchel and Speakerswagon Pilsner. The first two were two of the best beers I've ever had. I was compelled to try more and opted for the Aleister Double American IPA and Pink Sock Monkey Raspberry Wheat. The latter was maybe the 3rd best beer I've ever had. The food was decent to boot and I would love to stop back here for great beer, friendly service and plenty of TVs on my next trip to Chicago. During he summer they also have outdoor seating.
over 6 years ago
The Moth Storytelling Events
Every other month or so The Moth lands in Chicago.
The Moth is an open-microphone storytelling event featuring laypeople (and occasionally performers) recounting their experiences without the benefit of notes.
The storytellers share their personal and often comical tales centered on a common theme that varies from show to show while the audience drinks, eats and collectively roots for them.
Informal groups of judges, selected from among the attendees, rate the storytellers to determine a winner for the evening but the atmosphere feels more communal than competitive.
The Moth events in Chicago are typically held at Haymarket Pub & Brewery or Martyrs.
