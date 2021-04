Haymarket Pub & Brewery

I happened on Haymarket by chance after deciding not to wait an undetermined amount of time for a seat at the bar at nearby Girl and the Goat. Initially disappointed that I "settled" for what seemed to be your run of the mill bar, I was so glad I ended up at Haymarket. The bartender was so friendly and gladly switched the TV in front of me to the baseball game I wished to watch. I wasn't planning on drinking but decided to sample a few of the beers brewed in house. The bartender recommended the WTF?? Belgian Red, Strawberry Patchel and Speakerswagon Pilsner. The first two were two of the best beers I've ever had. I was compelled to try more and opted for the Aleister Double American IPA and Pink Sock Monkey Raspberry Wheat. The latter was maybe the 3rd best beer I've ever had. The food was decent to boot and I would love to stop back here for great beer, friendly service and plenty of TVs on my next trip to Chicago . During he summer they also have outdoor seating.