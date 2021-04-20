Grillmarkaðurinn
Lækjargata 2a, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
+354 571 7777
Photo by Björn Árnason
More info
Sun - Fri 5:30pm - 10:30pm
Mon 12am - 2pm
Tue - Fri 11:30am - 2pm
Sat 5:30pm - 11:30pm
Grillmarkaðurinn (Grill Market)The award-winning Grillmarkaðurinn (Grill Market), known for working with local farmers and suppliers to create meals that are fresh, organic, seasonal, and delicious, is a definite culinary highlight for foodies visiting Iceland. The welcoming and impressive interior blends contemporary style with natural textiles, as well as elements like moss and basalt. The menu is generally centered around fish and meat, ranging from salted cod with lobster salad to grilled pork ribs and dry-aged rib eye, but there are vegetarian dishes available, too. Everything is grilled to perfection and artfully presented on wooden cutting boards. The wine list is expertly curated, too. Staff are professional and friendly.
More Recommendations
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
Grillmarkaðurinn Restaurant, Reykjavík, Iceland
At Grillmarkaðurinn (Grill Market), chef Hrefna Rósa Sætran can satisfy that hankering for minke whale and other locally sourced specialties such as arctic char and Angelica lamb. Natural elements are playfully integrated into the decor. Grillmarkaðurinn. Lækjargata 2A, 354/571-7777. This appeared in the May/June 2012 issue.