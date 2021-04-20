Grillmarkaðurinn Lækjargata 2a, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland

Photo by Björn Árnason More info Sun - Fri 5:30pm - 10:30pm Mon 12am - 2pm Tue - Fri 11:30am - 2pm Sat 5:30pm - 11:30pm

Grillmarkaðurinn (Grill Market) The award-winning Grillmarkaðurinn (Grill Market), known for working with local farmers and suppliers to create meals that are fresh, organic, seasonal, and delicious, is a definite culinary highlight for foodies visiting Iceland. The welcoming and impressive interior blends contemporary style with natural textiles, as well as elements like moss and basalt. The menu is generally centered around fish and meat, ranging from salted cod with lobster salad to grilled pork ribs and dry-aged rib eye, but there are vegetarian dishes available, too. Everything is grilled to perfection and artfully presented on wooden cutting boards. The wine list is expertly curated, too. Staff are professional and friendly.