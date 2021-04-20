Golden Brown Delicious (GBD) [CLOSED] 415 8th St SE, Washington, DC 20003, USA

Donuts Are the New Cupcakes I've been fascinated recently with this sweet-savory combination. Sorry cupcakes, the doughnut is back, and it has gotten quite the makeover! Before this craze hit D.C., chefs Kyle Bailey and Tiffany MacIssac of Birch and Barley/Churchkey have toyed around with both comfort foods. First came "the Luther," a chicken sandwich placed between two donuts, and a series of off-menu weekend chicken specials consisting of a variety of chicken, biscuits, and sides. You can now get both at their most recent creation, GBD, which is located just south of Dupont Circle.



Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, one may choose from over a dozen varieties of donuts ranging from the classic vanilla-glaze to the bourbon, butterscotch, and bacon brioche and key lime. Afternoons and evenings will offer the buttermilk-brined birds and side items, which include the "tendie" lunchbox—four chicken tenders and buttermilk biscuit with your choice of side and dipping sauce (one is even dubbed General Satan). From Tuesdays to Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m., great deals on craft beers, specialty punches, and wines are offered.