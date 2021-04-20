Gilford Tannery Hill Covered Footbridge, NH11A NE 47 Cherry Valley Rd, Gilford, NH 03249, USA

The Tannery Hill Covered Bridge Searching for covered bridges and discovering their histories is one of the travel adventures I enjoy.



While in New Hampshire, I armed myself with a good area map. The map had covered bridge icons which indicated covered bridge locations.



New Hampshire #68 was the bridge for which I chose to search. We drove down highway 11A until we got to the Gilford Townhall. We were told by a near-by park ranger how to get to the bridge. His instructions were very clear: "Park at the town hall in the lot, and look to your right,and under some trees you will see the bridge".



I got out and there it was... a very pretty covered footbridge. While inside the bridge, I could hear the rushing water of the brook. I could see the trees, bushes, flowers, and water flowing over the rocks as I peered out of the latticework openings.



The Gilford covered bridge is a single span footbridge (foot traffic only) that is a lattice wooden structure spanning the Gunstock Brook just north of the village of Gilford.



The bridge was built in 1995 on the site of the first covered bridge that had been removed about 50 years ago.



The name of the bridge is the Tannery Hill Gilford Bridge and it links the town center with town hall.



I continue to search for covered bridges in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and New England.



See how many you can find in your trips and travel adventures.