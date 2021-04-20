Icelandic Moonscape

In January, my husband surprised me with a visit to the amazing Iceland to celebrate my 40th birthday. Our trip was eventful from the start, with mechanical problems delaying our flight out of JFK until the following day. We finally arrived in Reykjavik at around 2:00 a.m. local time, but we weren't tired because of the time difference so we decided to drive straight from the airport to our first destination, the town of Geysir about three hours away. We wanted to see Iceland's famous Gulfoss Waterfall in all its frozen splendor. We arrived in Geysir just before 5:00 a.m. and it was still pitch black outside. I couldn't wait for the sun to come up so I could get my first look at what the frozen Icelandic landscape would look like. My husband and I napped in our car until 10:00 a.m. and awoke to the sun just popping above the horizon. This was the unbelievable scene that greeted us. Iceland's landscape is unlike any I've seen. Most everything is a soft shade of pink or blue, which is especially striking against the black volcanic rock and white snow. Because the sun never rises far above the horizon in the winter months, soft light bathes Iceland's mountains in the most perfect alpenglow - ideal conditions for landscape photography. Waking up that first morning at the Gulfoss Waterfall and feeling that I'd been dropped in the middle of a gorgeous, surreal moonscape isn't something I'll soon forget.