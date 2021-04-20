Gerolds Markt
Geroldstrasse 23/23a, 8005 Zürich, Switzerland
| +41 78 971 67 64
Sun - Sat 5:30pm - 12am
Zurich West's Pop-Up ShopsThis five-year pop-up, housed in black-painted metal and glass containers, opened in 2012 with seven boutiques. Among the best is Edition Populaire, which stocks limited edition collections of household and drink items, like a gin and tonic set of Gents tonic made with gentian root from the Swiss Appenzell region and gin from the small Black Forest distillery Monkey 47.
Photo © Fabian Fretz/Frau Gerolds Garten.