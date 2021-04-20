Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Gerolds Markt

Geroldstrasse 23/23a, 8005 Zürich, Switzerland
Website
| +41 78 971 67 64
Zurich West's Pop-Up Shops Zurich Switzerland

More info

Sun - Sat 5:30pm - 12am

Zurich West's Pop-Up Shops

This five-year pop-up, housed in black-painted metal and glass containers, opened in 2012 with seven boutiques. Among the best is Edition Populaire, which stocks limited edition collections of household and drink items, like a gin and tonic set of Gents tonic made with gentian root from the Swiss Appenzell region and gin from the small Black Forest distillery Monkey 47.

Photo © Fabian Fretz/Frau Gerolds Garten.
By Ratha Tep , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points