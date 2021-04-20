Georgia O'Keeffe Museum
217 Johnson St, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
Georgia O'Keeffe MuseumLocated in downtown Santa Fe, this perfectly sized museum is dedicated to the artistic life of Georgia O’Keeffe (1887–1986) and houses the single largest collection of the artist's work in the world. Rotating exhibits often include O'Keeffe's iconic desert landscape paintings alongside lesser-known gems painted in Lake George and Hawaii (where she was commissioned by the Dole pineapple company). Often, notable pieces from established peers and contemporaries like Ansel Adams, Jackson Pollock, and Andy Warhol join hers on the walls.
Santa Fe has one of the most vibrant contemporary art scenes in the United States. Modern art first took root in Santa Fe back in the 1920s when artists and intellectuals found "The City Different" a fertile ground for creativity. Georgia O'Keeffe was among the pioneers of modern art who made the Santa Fe area her home in 1929. You can see O'Keeffe's contributions to contemporary art and to the culture of the Southwest at the Georgia O'Keeffe Museum, a short walk from the center of Santa Fe. The collection has over 3,000 samples of her works including drawings, oil paintings, and sketches.