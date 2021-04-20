Where are you going?
Gelato Messina Darlinghurst

241 Victoria Street
+61 2 9331 1588
Sun - Thur 12pm - 11pm
Fri, Sat 12pm - 11:30pm

A scoop of Italy in Sydney, this gelato mecca has foodies and bloggers queuing up all week. Go for the salted-caramel-and-white-chocolate gelato, one of the store’s best sellers, or try the “Poached Figs in Marsala” flavor, which is beautifully sweet and infused with a real fig taste. Also not to be missed is the ice cream cake cabinet, which features a dazzling display of colorful, futuristic-looking creations. Gelato Messina’s original location is in Darlinghurst, but outposts can be found in Surry Hills, Pyrmont, and Bondi Beach, among many other neighborhoods.
By Kate Gibbs , AFAR Contributor

Sloane Crosley
almost 7 years ago

Diet Food?

A great—and pretty—combination of flavors (try the salted mango and be happy) at Messina in Sydney.

