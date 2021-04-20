Gelato Messina Darlinghurst 241 Victoria Street

Photo courtesy of Gelato Messina More info Sun - Thur 12pm - 11pm Fri, Sat 12pm - 11:30pm

Gelato Messina Darlinghurst A scoop of Italy in Sydney, this gelato mecca has foodies and bloggers queuing up all week. Go for the salted-caramel-and-white-chocolate gelato, one of the store’s best sellers, or try the “Poached Figs in Marsala” flavor, which is beautifully sweet and infused with a real fig taste. Also not to be missed is the ice cream cake cabinet, which features a dazzling display of colorful, futuristic-looking creations. Gelato Messina’s original location is in Darlinghurst, but outposts can be found in Surry Hills, Pyrmont, and Bondi Beach, among many other neighborhoods.